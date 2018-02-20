Police make arrest in weekend homicide
An injured man was taken to hospital from a home on the 1400 block of Pasqua Street. He passed away in hospital.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:53AM CST
Police say the death of a man in Regina over the weekend was a homicide. They also revealed that an arrest has been made in the case.
Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been completed on the 40-year-old victim, and his next of kin has been notified, but police are not yet releasing his identity.
According to a news release, an arrest has been made in the case, but no further details have been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.