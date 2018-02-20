

CTV Regina





Police say the death of a man in Regina over the weekend was a homicide. They also revealed that an arrest has been made in the case.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been completed on the 40-year-old victim, and his next of kin has been notified, but police are not yet releasing his identity.

According to a news release, an arrest has been made in the case, but no further details have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.