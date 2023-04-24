Police make arrests in response to break-ins at Regina hospital parking lot

Police in Regina made multiple arrests in response to vehicle break-ins near Pasqua Hospital over the weekend.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers responded to reports of vehicle break-ins twice during the weekend.

Police received the first report around 11 p.m. on April 22.

Hospital security staff told police they had witnessed a man breaking a window on a vehicle in the parking lot.

They pursued the suspect on foot and held him until RPS officers arrived, a news release said.

The second incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 24.

Again, hospital security staff discovered a man inside a vehicle with a smashed out window.

Security guards held onto the suspect until RPS arrived.

Following the weekend incidents, two Regina men, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, are facing charges including mischief under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Both of the accused will make their first appearance in provincial court in Regina on their charges on June 6.