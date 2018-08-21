Police make more arrests in connection with Moose Jaw murder
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:01AM CST
Two people have been arrested after a high risk search warrant was executed in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Police say the warrant was issued for evidence related to a homicide in the city on the same day.
When officers arrived at the home in the northwest to execute the warrant, they found a man leaving the residence who they believed to be in possession of a loaded handgun. They also believed one of the people inside had a history of violence involving guns.
One person was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a second person was charged with gun related charges.