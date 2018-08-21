

CTV Regina





Two people have been arrested after a high risk search warrant was executed in Moose Jaw on Friday.

Police say the warrant was issued for evidence related to a homicide in the city on the same day.

When officers arrived at the home in the northwest to execute the warrant, they found a man leaving the residence who they believed to be in possession of a loaded handgun. They also believed one of the people inside had a history of violence involving guns.

One person was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a second person was charged with gun related charges.