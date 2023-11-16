Police officer involved in Estevan shooting 'recovering and will return to duty,' chief says in letter

Following a shooting in Estevan that saw a police officer sent to hospital with a gunshot wound, Estevan Police Service (EPS) Chief Rich Lowen released a personal thank you letter.

“I wanted to send a letter to all those that assisted us on that day to personally say thank-you. There were so many agencies involved in assisting us that it is impossible to recognize everyone,” Lowen’s letter read.

Lowen also acknowledged the lives lost on Nov. 1, and said his “condolences go out to the family members suffering that loss.”

A 19-year old man died in a confrontation at the Estevan police station and later died in hospital.

The man’s mother, a 46-year-old woman, died in relation to an early morning homicide that day.

Sgt. Braden Lonsberry was the officer involved in the shooting, who Lowen said is recovering at home and will be returning to duty. Lonsberry was transported to Regina via STARS air ambulance the day of the incident.

Lowen went on to say that in his 34 years of policing, the emergency service provided by St. Joseph’s hospital was the best he has witnessed.

“Thank you for all the help you provided to the injured and their families. The professionalism and dedication you gave on that day was second to none,” he said.

“To all our friends at Weyburn Police Service, Regina Police Service, Moosejaw Police, the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers. The support in helping us has been overwhelming. There was help with everything from maintaining operations in meeting the needs of the community, to investigating the serious crimes that had occurred, to assisting the family members of those involved,” the letter read.

Lowen said the community support received was also greatly appreciated.

“Words cannot describe the gratitude that I feel. I know it affected so many people and to have you come together with us, reminds us of why we do what we do,” he said.

“We are still standing in service of Estevan, but I want you know, we are standing because you hold us up,” the letter concluded.

The City of Estevan is located 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.