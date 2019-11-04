REGINA -- Regina police say an officer suffered "serious, but not life-threatening" injuries arresting a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Cornwall Centre parkade in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Drive around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, they found a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was injured while arresting the suspect and a Taser was deployed. He was taken into custody, and the officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.