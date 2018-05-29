

CTV Regina





The Queen City Pride organization is requesting that any police officers who wish to walk in this year’s pride parade do so out of official uniform.

The organization says a police uniform and what it represents can be a barrier to many members of the gender and sexually diverse community.

Members of the Regina Pride board met with Regina police Chief Evan Bray in 2017 about the issue, and they say he is supportive of the decision.

Police in uniform will be welcome to participate in other events during pride week.