Police on scene in downtown Estevan following 'serious incident'
Police said there is no threat to public safety after responding to a serious incident in downtown Estevan on Friday morning.
Members of the Estevan Police Service were on scene in the 1200 block of 4th Street investigating the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to a tweet.
Police followed up around 9 a.m., saying the downtown area, which was previously closed, was expected to be reopened shortly.
Vehicles and armed officers could be seen in the immediate area throughout the morning. Estevan police will continue to be present in the area.
More details to come…
'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
Multiple injuries in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Multiple injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
Inquest witnesses say inmate reported feeling 'overwhelming emotional pain' before hanging himself
The inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary continued on Thursday at the Coronet Hotel where the jury heard about the last few hours before the inmate's death.
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
Flames multi-day 50/50 draw will help support Canadian veterans
Proceeds from a two-day Calgary Flames 50/50 draw will be used to support Canadian veterans and their families in honour of Remembrance Day.
-
Calgary's 5-day forecast: snowy, and downright cold
Another wave of snow starts up this weekend in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta.
BREAKING
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
LIVE UPDATES
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.
-
93-year-old Ontario man 'feels fantastic' after huge Lotto Max win
A 93-year-old Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize is sharing his plans on how he’ll spend the money.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
WATCH LIVE
Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.
-
Man injured in 2nd shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood in as many days
Gunshots rang out in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood late Thursday, marking the second shooting to leave someone hospitalized with serious injuries in as many days.
-
WATCH LIVE
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Fire breaks out in a training centre in Longueuil, nearby school evacuated
A fire broke out Friday morning in a training centre in Vieux-Longueuil. The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) said on its Facebook page that it was assisting the Service de sécurité incendie de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SSIAL) with a fire that broke out at the Centre de formation professionnelle Charlotte-Tassé on Lavallée Street.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
NEW
NEW | Renewed hope for Vancouver Island mushroom pickers after summer drought
Many mushroom varieties on Vancouver Island have struggled due to drought conditions extending well into the fall and are just now starting to emerge with the cooler, wet conditions.
-
'Very honoured': Esquimalt, B.C., sailor selected to represent navy at national Remembrance Day ceremony
A CFB Esquimalt-based navy member has been selected to play an important role during this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed as crews clean up big spill after fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins remains closed for the second day as crews clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Education workers and supporters hit the street in Waterloo region
Picketers took to the streets Friday as tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario walked off the job.
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.