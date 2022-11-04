Police on scene in downtown Estevan following 'serious incident'

Police said there is no threat to public safety after responding to a serious incident in downtown Estevan on Friday morning.

Members of the Estevan Police Service were on scene in the 1200 block of 4th Street investigating the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to a tweet.

Police followed up around 9 a.m., saying the downtown area, which was previously closed, was expected to be reopened shortly.

Estevan Police will be in the 1200 block of 4th Street. There is no threat to the public. The area will be open shortly. pic.twitter.com/y5pjHYGBdI — Estevan Police (@Estevan_Police) November 4, 2022

Vehicles and armed officers could be seen in the immediate area throughout the morning. Estevan police will continue to be present in the area.

More details to come…