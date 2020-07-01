Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Police on scene of 'on-going' investigation in east Regina
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 6:22PM CST
Regina police vehicle block off Thompson Ave. during an on-going investigation on July 1, 2020. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Police are on the scene of an on-going investigation in east Regina.
Around 6 p.m., Regina Police sent a release asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of the 100 block of Thompson Ave., due to the investigation
Around 10 Regina police vehicles are on the scene, blocking off Thompson Ave. from Bentley Dr. to Brown St.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.
No further details about the investigation were provided.