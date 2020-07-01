REGINA -- Police are on the scene of an on-going investigation in east Regina.

Around 6 p.m., Regina Police sent a release asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of the 100 block of Thompson Ave., due to the investigation

Around 10 Regina police vehicles are on the scene, blocking off Thompson Ave. from Bentley Dr. to Brown St.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.

No further details about the investigation were provided.