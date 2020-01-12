REGINA -- Police are looking for two young men after a victim was sprayed with what is believed to be pepper spray or bear spray.

The victim was approached by the two men and attacked in the 2600 block of Dewdney Ave., early Sunday morning. The victim was able to get away to call police. Medical attention was not required.

The two suspects are described as 14 to 18-years-old, with one about 5-11 tall with a thin build, wearing a black winter jacket and jeans. The second is described as 5-8 tall with a thin build, wearing a red jacket and a red toque.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).