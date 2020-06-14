Advertisement
Police operation near Regina General Hospital over, one in custody
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:56AM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 12:45PM CST
REGINA -- Regina police say a police operation on the 2200 block of Osler St. has now concluded and one man has been arrested.
Police had previously advised the public Sunday morning to shelter in place while the operation was underway and asked pedestrians and drivers to find other routes.
Traffic flow has returned to normal.
Further details on the situation are currently unknown.