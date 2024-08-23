REGINA
Regina

    • Police operation on 1800 block Ottawa Street concluded

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Share

    A criminal investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street concluded on Friday around 4:20 p.m.

    According to an advisory sent by the RPS, an “ongoing dynamic situation” was underway.

    Police asked people to avoid the area and refrain from posting any photos or video on social media, which could interfere with the operation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News