Police operation underway in north central Regina

The Regina Police Service is warning the public to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood due to an ongoing operation.

The police operation on the 1100 block of Rae Street was announced by RPS in a news release at 4:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

RPS advised drivers and pedestrians to choose alternative routes, while those in the area were advised to shelter in place.

No other details were provided.

More to come...