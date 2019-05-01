

CTV Regina





Regina police are performing a precautionary search in an area in east Regina after police say they received a call about an abandoned teen’s bike near the Truesdale Creek.

Police say they are looking for the owner of the bike, which was found three metres from the creek bank in the area of Cunning Crescent and Thornicroft Bay.

Officers have done a physical search of the area and have checked with local schools to make sure there aren’t any missing students.

RPS, Regina Fire Dep. & Regina Fire’s water rescue are currently at Wood Meadows Park beside Truesdale Dr. According to RPS, a neighbour called saying they saw a bike beside the creek & suspected a child may have went into the water. Crews are searching the creek as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/fLUt3Q7hlO — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) May 1, 2019

Police say they don’t believe the bike’s owner has come to any harm, but is looking for information to conclude the matter.