Police performing precautionary search after finding abandoned bike near Truesdale Creek
Police are looking for the owner of this bike found in east Regina (Supplied: Regina Police Service)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 4:21PM CST
Regina police are performing a precautionary search in an area in east Regina after police say they received a call about an abandoned teen’s bike near the Truesdale Creek.
Police say they are looking for the owner of the bike, which was found three metres from the creek bank in the area of Cunning Crescent and Thornicroft Bay.
Officers have done a physical search of the area and have checked with local schools to make sure there aren’t any missing students.
Police say they don’t believe the bike’s owner has come to any harm, but is looking for information to conclude the matter.