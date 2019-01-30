

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service says it received 150 freedom of information requests in 2018.

Police released the numbers at the first Board of Police Commissioners meeting of 2019 on Wednesday. This is the first time police have disclosed freedom of information request statistics publicly.

Police say the requests averaged 40 pages in length and it took about four hours to complete each request.

“We’ve done a lot of training with all our staff and we filled a lot of requests,” said Chief Evan Bray. “One hundred and fifty requests this year and a couple of them were substantial in terms of the amount of work.”

The request numbers were shared as part of the new Local Authorities Freedom of Information Act.

The act allows police to give an overview of the resources required to fulfill the requests.

“The report today talks a lot about how we did it, how we met those goals and objectives and I think we’ve put a lot of resources were put into this to ensure we are fully compliant under the act and provide that information to the public and to the media,” Mayor Michael Fougere, chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, said.

The board will take the data into consideration when putting together a police budget for 2020.