Police recruitment program grows diversity among officers

A police academy is growing diversity and connecting Indigenous recruits to police services and public safety agencies in Saskatchewan.

The Treaty Four Citizens’ Police Academy is a two-week combined in-class and practical course that gives cadets the basic requirements to start a career in law enforcement. Regina Police Service (RPS) Cst. Trent Walker has been working with RPS since 2017 after he graduated from the program.

“[The program] translates to what you were able to better yourself at and how you pushed yourself to do better from that program to now,” he said. “It’s getting your foot in the door to make yourself a better applicant anywhere.”

The program incorporates policing with Indigenous culture, like dealing with ceremonies and other traditional practices. Walker said the experience brought him closer to his culture.

“I got to attend round dances, feasts, smudges and sweats,” Walker said. “It really helps with the relationships you build with the people you meet.”

The RPS calls the academy an opportunity to experience life in law enforcement before recruitment. Indigenous recruitment liaison officer and academy instructor Cst. Dale McArthur hopes the program builds connections between the police and the communities they serve.

“[We] want to put more focus and energy into diversity recruitment and better reflect the community we serve,” he said. “With the Indigenous cultural connections, it builds the bridge and builds the relationship going forward.”

Although based in Regina, the Treaty Four Citizens’ Police Academy has connections to many police and public safety agencies across the province. The academy may have an Indigenous focus but it is not only for Indigenous Peoples. The RPS said the program is for all who want to build up the relationship between police and the community.