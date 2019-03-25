

Police services across the province are launching their gun amnesty program again.

The program allows anyone to surrender a gun to local officials without fearing charges for having the weapon.

Police are asking people to not bring guns into the police stations but rather call their local detachment and an officer will come and pick up the firearms.

Officers say last year in Saskatchewan 369 guns were surrender to local authorities.

The gun amnesty program runs across Saskatchewan until April 19th.