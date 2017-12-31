Police reminding drivers not to leave running vehicles unattended
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 11:14AM CST
Despite cold temperatures, Regina police are reminding drivers not to leave running vehicles unattended.
Police say they see many vehicles stolen each year in the winter months because people leave the keys inside and the doors unlocked. They’re reminding Regina residents to lock their vehicles and to take valuables and garage door openers inside.
Anyone suspicious activity can be reported to police by calling 306-777-6500 or 911.