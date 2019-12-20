REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has renewed a call for information following a serious assault on a 79-year-old woman.

The assault occurred early in the morning in the 500 block of Albert St. N. Officers were called to the scene at 6:47a.m. on Thursday morning. Police arrived and the victim was transported to hospital where she required further treatment.

Police say the woman left a nearby restaurant around 6:20 a.m. and was nearing a gas station when she was assaulted by a tall man. The suspect was wearing all black clothing.

The suspect and the victim did not speak, but it appeared he struck her in the head with an item he was carrying. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was assisted by a couple who saw her lying on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).