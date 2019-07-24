Police renew call for information on possible gunpoint abduction in north Regina
A person was reportedly abducted from this black, four door car or SUV in the 400 block of Albert St. North around noon on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Source: Regina Police Service)
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 4:31PM CST
Regina police are renewing a call for anyone with information about a reported abduction at gunpoint on Tuesday to come forward.
But a witness confirmed to CTV News it happened in a parking lot on the eastern side of the Northgate Mall just before noon that day.
The witness, who did not want to be idenitified, said a car pulled into a parking space in the lot at around 11:30 a.m.
The driver of the parked car stayed inside the vehicle for about four minutes, when a second car pulled in behind and blocked the first vehicle from leaving.
Then, the victim was forced out of their car and into the other by a gun-wielding suspect before both vehicles left the scene, according to police.
The victim’s car was captured by surveillance cameras from a nearby business and is described as a black car or smaller SUV with a roof rack.
Police have not released a description of the victim at this time.
Police said Thursday they don't believe it was a random incident.
Anyone with information should contact police.