Regina police have renewed a $25,000 reward for information about a homicide in 2016.

The body of Abdisalam Dahir Nur, of Edmonton, was found in the 2000 block of McDonald Street in August of 2016. Police have yet to lay any charges due a lack of information.

Police announced a reward for any information about a year after the murder. That reward has been extended through the end of 2019.

Chief Evan Bray said police won’t use a reward unless they believe it will resolve a case.

“Sometimes our investigators have a very clear idea of where they’re headed and then they might hit a point where they’re at a bit of a dead end,” Bray said. “There’s not a case to be made every time that a reward might be useful. In this case the investigators feel that it is and that’s why it was added.”

Regina police have three active rewards. They are offering $50,000 for any information about the disappearance of Tamra Keepness, who was last seen in July of 2004. Police are also offering $50,000 for any information about a triple homicide in 2010. Gray Nay Too, his wife Maw Maw and their three-year-old son Seven June were found dead in August of 2010.

No one has ever collected an award from the Regina Police Service, but Bray remains hopeful.

“We think in this case that it might help us, it might have put someone in a position where they’re more likely to come forward, give us some information that could lead to the successful conclusion of that case,” Bray said. “That’s our hope. It hasn’t happened yet, it does stimulate some tips. We investigate each and every tip that comes in.”

Anyone with information on any case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.