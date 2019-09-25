REGINA -- Regina's Board of Police Commissioners released its monthly crime statistics for August of 2019, highlighting a 225 percent increase in attempted murders since 2018.

"It's a trend that we don't want to see and we have a significant amount of crime being committed by people with guns and with drugs and vehicles,” mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said.

So far in 2019, there's been 26 attempted murders, 18 more than the total of eight in 2018. Chief of police Evan Bray says the increase in attempted murders can be related to an increase in gang violence, but also assaults are now happening with guns, instead of fists.

"It’s no longer a common assault; it's an attempt to murder. Even if the victim was not struck by a bullet, if they were shot at, the corresponding charge and investigation looks a lot different than if it was a fist fight outside of a bar,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said.

Bray doesn't think the up-tick in attempted murders is the result of more gangs, but instead he blames the increased use of drugs,

"The increase of drugs, particularly meth in our community, and the challenges that that's causing us is unfortunately going hand in hand with firearms,” Bray said.

"We’re not immune to that or blind to what's happening here, and the police service is working very hard to get control of that issue,” Fougere said.

The stats also show an increase in the number people stealing from vehicles. In the month of august 2019, there were 347 reported incidents of theft from a vehicle. So far in 2019, there have been 2,269 incidents of items taken from cars.

"Some people will be walking down a street or walking through a parking lot just trying door handles. And if a door happens to be unlocked, they'll look in the console and see if they can get a couple of bucks,” Bray said.

Bray says it’s a common issue, adding if you hide your valuables and lock your doors. It's usually enough to deter anyone from breaking in.