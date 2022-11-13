Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, at around 10:15 p.m. police responded to a report of a robbery on the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue East.

Police determined that two men entered the business around closing time. The two suspects pushed an employee out of the way and broke into a glass display full of electronics.

The suspects took several electronics, left the business and fled in a grey Toyota Venza.

Regina police noted no one was physically hurt in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, standing six feet tall, with a face tattoo on his right cheek and a large tattoo on the back of his left hand.

He was described as wearing an NY baseball cap, a black hoodie with the hood up, a black puffy North Face jacket, and black pants with white runners during the robbery.

The second suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old man, also over six feet tall.

He was described as wearing a black hoodie, a green t-shirt, black pants, black runners, and a plaid scarf around his neck and face during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).