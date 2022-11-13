Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery

A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo. A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

In this photo taken using a drone, the Parliament buildings and Ottawa skyline are seen over the Alexandra Bridge as the sun sets, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener