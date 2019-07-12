

CTV Regina





Craven Country Thunder got underway on Thursday and with thousands of campers on the festival grounds, and the RCMP had a busy night responding to 27 calls for service.

Police were on patrol throughout the Craven valley and handed out a total of 55 traffic tickets, issued two roadside driving suspensions and charged two drivers for prohibited driving under the criminal code.

Four people on outstanding warrants were also located in the area and 77 warning tickets were handed out.

RCMP arrested 10 people who were kept overnight, including six men who were arrested for causing disturbances and being intoxicated. Another man was arrested for uttering threats and was charged with failing to comply with his probation order. Two girls and one woman were also arrested for being intoxicated and causing disturbances.

The first day’s calls for service bring the total for the festival up to 30.