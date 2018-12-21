

CTV Regina





One person has died after a single vehicle rollover near Peebles, Sask. on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was driving westbound on Highway 48 when the driver lost control and the car rolled over, coming to rest on the side of the highway.

The 33-year-old passenger in the vehicle was declared dead on the scene, the 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say their initial investigation shows that driver impairment may have been a factor.

Peebles is about 120 kilometres east of Regina.