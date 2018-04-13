

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a cab after its driver was stabbed on Friday morning.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police say it happened around 8:16 a.m. around the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue.

The cab is described as a block Dodge Caravan, with Regina Cab #29 decals. Police are asking the public not to approach the van or the driver.

Parliament Avenue was blocked off between Retallack and Rae Streets for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened to traffic.