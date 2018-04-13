Police say not to approach stolen cab after cabbie stabbed
Police closed off a portion of Parliament Avenue in Regina on April 13 as they investigated an assault with a weapon. (ALEX BROWN/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 10:09AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 11:57AM CST
Police are searching for a cab after its driver was stabbed on Friday morning.
The 34-year-old driver was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
Police say it happened around 8:16 a.m. around the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue.
The cab is described as a block Dodge Caravan, with Regina Cab #29 decals. Police are asking the public not to approach the van or the driver.
Parliament Avenue was blocked off between Retallack and Rae Streets for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened to traffic.