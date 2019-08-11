

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is looking for information following a robbery early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. police were sent to the 4500 block on Albert St., where a suspect had entered a business and demanded cash. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money, and staff was unharmed.

Police say the suspect left in a dark sport-type vehicle. The suspect is described as a boy, 15, around 5’10” wearing a light blue shirt, white gloves and a blue bandana with flowers over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.