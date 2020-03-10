REGINA -- Police are asking the public for help locating a second suspect in the murder of David Anderson.

According to RPS, Michael Dennis Morrissette , 42, is 5’10”, 155 lbs, medium build with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right arm and a band of feathers on his upper right arm. He has a sword with words on his left arm and a head dress on his upper left arm.

Michael Dennis Morrissette is not to be confused with Michael Douglas Morrissette, 21, who was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday.

Anderson was found injured by police on March 5 in the 1400 block of Sixth Ave. He was transported to hospital where he later died.