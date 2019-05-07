

CTV Regina





Regina police are searching for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

At 9:16 am officers received a call that a man was approached by another man in a mask armed with a gun. The suspect tried to take the keys to the victim’s vehicle, but fled the scene. The victim was unharmed.

The suspect was seen walking east on 5th Ave. N. He is described as medium height wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a grey balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Services or Crime Stoppers.