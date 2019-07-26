

Regina police are looking for five suspects following an attempted robbery at gunpoint that happened Friday morning.

At 11 a.m. police were called to the 1300 block of Robinson Street for a report of a robbery with a gun. The victim was stopped in his vehicle when they were approached by five people on foot. One suspect had a gun and demanded money and belongings.

The victim sped away in their vehicle and the suspects shot at the vehicle as it drove away. The victim was unharmed.

The suspects were described as wearing black ski masks, and all black clothing including gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.