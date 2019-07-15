

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking the public for help locating a suspect involved in a weapons offence that happened on Saturday.

At 3:25 p.m. police in the area of Second Ave. and Robinson St. noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the 700 block of Robinson St. Officers witnessed a passenger leaning out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun. The vehicle travelled south on Robinson St., and police lost sight of it.

No shots were fired, and there were no known injuries associated with the event.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man with a thin build and a bandana covering his face.

Anyone who has information to assist this investigation should contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.