Regina Police Service are searching for a suspect following a pair of armed robbery in on Sunday evening.

At around 6 p.m. police were sent to a business in the 4100 block of Albert St. after a suspect armed with a knife entered the premises and demanded money from the establishment.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police were later dispatched to another business in the 3800 block of Albert St. following reports of another robbery. Police believe the incidents to be related as the description of the suspect in the first robbery matches the description of the suspect in the second.

The suspect is described by witnesses as a Caucasian male between the ages of 30 to 35, heavy set, wearing a baseball hat, green shirt and beige khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.