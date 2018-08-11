

Michaela Solomon, CTV Regina





Regina Police Service are searching for a suspect who stole food from a delivery driver.

On Friday night at around 9:30 p.m. the delivery driver was approached in the 1200 block of Rae Street by a male with a weapon.

The driver described the suspect as a Caucasian male, 200 pounds and a round face. He believed the suspect to be in his twenties.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation are asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.