REGINA -- Police are searching for suspects after a hit and run early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Winnipeg St. and Victoria Ave. around 6:45 a.m., after a collision between an SUV and a car.

The SUV, travelling eastbound on Victoria Ave., ran a red light and hit the car travelling southbound on Winnipeg St. The people in the SUV fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.