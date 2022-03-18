Police search for two residents wanted for kidnapping

A Saskatchewan-wide warrant has been issued for two residents charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for 36-year-old Justin McKay of Broadview and 28-year-old Deanna McKay from Regina. A 31-year-old man has already been arrested and charged in this incident.

RPS said on March 5, a 35-year-old woman reported that she and another 28-year-old woman had been kidnapped, held against their wills, assaulted and robbed.

Police found both victims who had injuries consistent with physical assault.

Justin McKay is described as a 5’10” man, weighing about 180 pounds with a muscular build, black hair, brown eyes and missing or broken upper teeth. He has a number of tattoos visible on his jawline and neck.

Deanna McKay is described as a 5’6” woman weighing about 170 pounds. She has a medium build with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she also has tattoos of a face crying blood on her right hand, a clown on her left hand and lettering across her upper chest.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for Deanna McKay and Justin McKay who are wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault (Courtesy: Regina Police Service)The three people charged in this incident are facing a combined 21 charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on Deanna and Justin McKay’s whereabouts are asked to call RPS or Crime Stoppers.