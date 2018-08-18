The Regina Police Service is investigating after a home invasion on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 700 block of McIntosh Street by a man who said two suspects had forced entry to his home. The male victim was tied up by the suspects while the suspects searched through the home for items to steal.

The victim was eventually able to escape and ran to the neighbours house where he was able to contact police.

The victim had several person items stolen including his work truck. The truck can be identified with blue flames painted on the side, and a missing tailgate. The truck has the word ‘bison’ on it, and it is a 2010 GMC Sierra with Saskatchewan license plate 647 IGM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.