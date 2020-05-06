REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public’s assistance following the theft of 12 bronze plaques.

RPS says the plaques have been stolen from parks, churches and heritage sites.

Police say it is possible the plaques are being stolen for scrap metal.

The first theft was reported to police in February from the 2400 block of Elphinstone St. Since, several more thefts have occurred in the south and south-central areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.