Police searching for 12 commemorative plaques believed stolen for scrap metal
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 11:12AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 12:48PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public’s assistance following the theft of 12 bronze plaques.
RPS says the plaques have been stolen from parks, churches and heritage sites.
Police say it is possible the plaques are being stolen for scrap metal.
The first theft was reported to police in February from the 2400 block of Elphinstone St. Since, several more thefts have occurred in the south and south-central areas of the city.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.