Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 4, in the area of Petersmeyer Street in the Uplands neighbourhood of Regina.

Emily Winkler was reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Regina Police Service.

New information suggests Winkler may be heading to the Broadview RCMP detachment area.

Winkler is described as, 5'4" tall, slim build, with long blonde hair with black roots.

Police consider her to be a vulnerable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.