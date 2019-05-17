

The RCMP is searching for an 18-year-old man after an assault on the Pasqua First Nation on April 26.

According to Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP, a 51-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being driven over by a motor vehicle. The victim was flown to hospital in Regina by STARS. He was treated and has since been released.

The driver fled the scene before the police arrived. Paul Keepness of the Pasqua First Nation is wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Keepness is described as 5-8 and approximately 130 lbs. He is known to also frequent Pasqua First Nation, Muscowptung First Nation and Regina.

Anyone with information on Keepness’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP, a local RCMP or police detachment or call 911.