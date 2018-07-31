

Police are looking for a driver who hit a nine-year-old boy on a bike on Monday evening and kept driving.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. at McAra Street and 14 Avenue.

The boy rode out onto 14 Avenue from an alley where a vehicle clipped the back tire of the bike and kept going eastbound on 14 Avenue without stopping.

EMS checked out the boy and determined he was not injured.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.