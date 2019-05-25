

CTV Regina





Police are searching for two suspects after a man’s vehicle was stolen by his two passengers early on Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old man was driving in the area of 6000 8 Ave. and was robbed of his vehicle by a man and a woman who he had recently befriended, according to police.

The male suspect hit the driver in the head with an unknown object, and told him to leave the vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and the man and woman drove away in it.

The victims injuries were described as minor and he declined medical treatment from EMS.

The police were unable to find the two suspects and are still looking for them.

The male suspect is described as Indigenous, wearing a hat and has ear piercings and tattoos on his neck.

The woman is also described as Indigenous, in her late 20s, with long black and blond hair, and approximately 5-5 with a heavier build.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.