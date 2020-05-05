Police searching for prairie pirates after 68K in grain stolen
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 1:21PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 1:24PM CST
REGINA -- RCMP is looking for suspects after over 5000 bushels of organic spring wheat, valued around $68,000, were stolen from bins near McCord.
The culprits would have used grain or Super B trucks, along with loading equipment to remove the grain from the bins, police say.
The theft occurred between January 1 and February 23.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400.