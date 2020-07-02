REGINA -- Police are on the lookout for a suspect after two women were robbed at gun point on Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., police said a man armed with a handgun approached a woman in the parking lot of the Normanview Mall and attempted to steal her cell phone.

Later, police said the same man stole a bicycle from a woman at 4 Ave. and McIntosh St.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man, around 20-years-old, with short dark hair, wearing a black baseball cap, jeans, a red muscle shirt and a red mask with flames on it around his mouth.

The gun was described as black with diamonds or jewels on the handle.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).