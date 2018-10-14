

A business on the 1100 block of Angus Street was robbed by a lone man on Sunday morning.

The man left the area on foot, and is described as about 6’ tall, bigger build and wearing all black clothing.

Police said on Monday they had charged Roy Steven Fiddler, 33, in the robbery. He appeared in provincial court on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.