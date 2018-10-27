

CTV Regina





Regina police responded to a business robbery at 3115 Woodhams Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

A man went into the business and tried to get money from an employee. The employee refused, and the man left the business and took off on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 6’ tall, thin build, and wearing sunglasses, a light brown jacket, black and white track pants and a purple and black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.