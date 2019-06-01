

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a man after a firearm was shot on Saturday morning during an attempted robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Dewdney Ave. around 10:30 a.m., a firearm was reportedly shot.

According to police, the area was blocked off for some time but they found no one had been hurt.

The suspect involved is described as being in his early 20s, 5-5 tall, around 135 lbs with a slim build. He was wearing a black bandana and a grey hoodie.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.