

CTV News Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday evening.

At around 6:40 p.m. police were called to the 1000 block of Robinson St.

Investigators determined a man riding a mountain bike spoke with two pedestrians. He then got off his bike and shot a gun in the direction of the pedestrians, who fled south bound.

No injuries were reporters.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, wearing black shoes, shorts, hat and an Adidas t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.