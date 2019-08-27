Police searching for suspect after pedestrians shot at
Police are searching for a suspect (pictured) after a shooting Monday evening. Supplied: RPS
CTV News Regina
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:21PM CST
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday evening.
At around 6:40 p.m. police were called to the 1000 block of Robinson St.
Investigators determined a man riding a mountain bike spoke with two pedestrians. He then got off his bike and shot a gun in the direction of the pedestrians, who fled south bound.
No injuries were reporters.
The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, wearing black shoes, shorts, hat and an Adidas t-shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.