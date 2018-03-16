

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after an armed robbery downtown on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man entered a business on the 2000 block of Albert Street with a weapon and demanded money.

Police say the suspect left with cash and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a 26-30 years old, Indigenous, approximately 5’9 - 6’0 tall with long hair, wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.