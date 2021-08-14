REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly robbed and threatened with a knife on Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue around 2:45 for a robbery.

RPS said a woman was walking and was approached by a man on a bicycle who grabbed her phone out of her hands. When the woman attempted to stop the suspect from getting away, he threatened her with a knife and fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man in his late 20s, with a thin build, wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black ball cap, a black bandana over his face, and riding a red bicycle.

His knife was described as a red handed bowie knife with a curved blade.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.