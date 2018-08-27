

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for a suspect after a carjacking on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue around 6:40 p.m. after reports of a robbery. According to police, an 18-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when another man opened the door of the vehicle and told him to get out. The man assaulted and threatened the victim, who then got out of his vehicle. The suspect drove away in the suspect’s stolen vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a muscular man with a round face and stubble. He has short black hair and letters tattooed on the side of his neck. He was wearing a black shirt with a graphic on the front.

The vehicle is described as a white 2008 Saturn Astra with minor damage to the front passenger fender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.