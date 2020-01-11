REGINA -- Police are searching for three men after a cab was robbed in north Regina early Saturday morning.

The cab was dispatched to Dewar Bay, but when it arrived three men approached it and demanded money. Police say two of the men were armed with guns and another had what appeared to be bear spray.

They were given the cash and left the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a man with a heavy build, approximately 5-10 tall, wearing a yellow balaclava, black hoodie and dark pants holding a black gun.

The second man is described as having a slim build, a yellow balaclava, a black hoodie with the hood up, wearing gloves, dark pants and also carrying a gun.

The third suspect is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian man, 5-5 tall, with blond long curly hair, wearing a baseball cap and carrying a yellow bear spray can.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).